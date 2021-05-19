Summer food service expanded to further support the community’s children

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thanks to support from the United States Department of Agriculture, West Fargo Public Schools is expanding its summer food service offerings for children in the community.

Foodservice will now be included in the district’s summer school programming, with students receiving a scheduled lunch break or a meal as they leave for the day.

Three additional food service supports have been created for any child in the community between 0-18 years of age.

ID or proof of residency is not required.

There are daily meals to go, daily hot meals served on-site, and a weekly grocery box.

The weekly grocery box will be available from June 3 to July 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You can pick it up at either Cheney Middle School, located at 825 17th Ave E, West Fargo, or Liberty Middle School, located at 36th Ave E, West Fargo.

Daily meals to go are available from June 1 to June 24.

You can pick them up Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Willow Park Elementary School, 4901 15th Ave S, Fargo.

There is an option to pick up the daily meals Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., you can find a list of schools here.

Daily hot meals are served on-site from June 3 to June 30.

Meals are served from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Sheyenne High School, located at 800 40th Ave E, West Fargo.

