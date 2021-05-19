Student vaccination clinic to be held

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is partnering with West Fargo Public Schools to host a student vaccination clinic for anyone at least 12 years old.

It’ll take place on Monday, May 24th from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the former Gordmans building, located at 5100 14th Avenue E in Fargo. This event is open to all area students.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accommodated if there’s enough vaccines. Patients and non-patients can make an appointment through Essentia’s MyChart patient portal or by calling (833) 494-0836.

Anyone under the age of 18 who wants the shot must get permission from their parent or guardian. You can print and sign this consent form or accompany your child to the clinic.

