Advertisement

Non-profit Mia’s Helping Hand needs more donations

By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman found a way to cope after suffering the unthinkable tragedy of losing her newborn daughter in February.

Last month, she found peace by donating all of the baby items, intended for her daughter, to families in need.

Alicia Cratty started the non-profit Mia’s Helping Hand.

Since creating the non-profit, Cratty along with the help of 35 volunteers has been able to help nearly 40 families.

Now she needs help continuing the effort.

“I have had so many moms tell me they didn’t know what they were going to do. I have had moms say they only had two diapers left and they didn’t get paid for another four or five days,” said Cratty. “You can’t tell your child, hey sorry I can’t today. I am so happy we are able to do this.”

Alicia says she hopes one day the organization can reach across the United States.

Some of the volunteers are already based in several states including Nebraska and Minnesota.

If you would like to donate, Alicia can be reached through her Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Officials reviewing security procedures after courtroom death
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
VNL Graphic
Freak playground accident kills child
Mountain Lion spotted in West Fargo
UPDATE: Mountain lion spotted in West Fargo
SHS incident
Audio: WF teacher cusses students out after senior prank

Latest News

10:00PM News May 18 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 18 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 18 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 18 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather May 18
10:00PM Weather May 18
A few of the prizes include $200 and photos published in North Dakota Tourism's promotional...
2021 Governor’s Photo Contest launched