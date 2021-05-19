Non-profit Mia’s Helping Hand needs more donations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman found a way to cope after suffering the unthinkable tragedy of losing her newborn daughter in February.

Last month, she found peace by donating all of the baby items, intended for her daughter, to families in need.

Alicia Cratty started the non-profit Mia’s Helping Hand.

Since creating the non-profit, Cratty along with the help of 35 volunteers has been able to help nearly 40 families.

Now she needs help continuing the effort.

“I have had so many moms tell me they didn’t know what they were going to do. I have had moms say they only had two diapers left and they didn’t get paid for another four or five days,” said Cratty. “You can’t tell your child, hey sorry I can’t today. I am so happy we are able to do this.”

Alicia says she hopes one day the organization can reach across the United States.

Some of the volunteers are already based in several states including Nebraska and Minnesota.

If you would like to donate, Alicia can be reached through her Facebook page.

