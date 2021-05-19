Advertisement

MN Legislative Session isn’t over yet

By Anna Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former MN Speaker of the House (VP of Communications & Public Affairs for Primacy Strategy Group), Kurt Zellers, outlines the important legislation that resulted from the ongoing MN Legislative Session. Despite a looming end date, partisan negotiations may require the MN Legislature to move into a special session to resolve bills that the split legislature has yet to agree on.

