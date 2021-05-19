Man sentenced for deadly car vs. pedestrian crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is sentenced to 6 years in prison for his role in a deadly car vs. pedestrian crash in Fargo.

Court records show David Torgerson is sentenced to serve 6 years in prison and 2 years probabtion for manslaughter and duty in an accident involving death from a crash in Sept. 2020.

The crash killed Peter McKenney in the 100 block of 42nd St. S., Fargo.

Originally, a woman was arrested for the death, but later police learned a man was actually behind the wheel and then ran from the scene before police arrived.

An arrest warrant was issued for Torgerson, who’s originally from Michigan. He was later arrested and taken to Cass County jail.

