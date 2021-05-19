Local law enforcement coming together after sudden death of WF officer

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “It’s a sad day for everybody,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said.

A 10-year veteran of the West Fargo Police Department, several officers say they have nothing but respect and good things to say about their fellow brother in blue, Lt. Adam Gustafson. An autopsy shows the 40-year-old suffered from severe coronary artery disease and major arterial blockage, causing a sudden fatal heart attack Tuesday afternoon while on duty.

“There was a smile on his face, he had a positive attitude. You could tell he loved serving his community and the city of West Fargo. He was truly fulfilling his calling as an officer,” Fargo Police Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt said.

“Just an outstanding individual, police officer. Always willing to help,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said. “He always brought a smile to everyone’s face when he was in the room. Just an outstanding guy and definitely is going to be a loss for the law enforcement community.”

In an effort to support and give grieving time to West Fargo officers, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Fargo Police and North Dakota Highway Patrol have stepped up to the plate and are taking West Fargo’s calls for service and patrolling of the city until Thursday morning.

“Our brothers and sisters at the West Fargo Police Department are in extreme mourning right now, as we all are in the community, but we want to allow them that time to mourn. If we don’t help them out at this time, who else will?” Lt. Ahlfeldt said. “We are also mourning Lt. Gustafson’s passing, but we’re also honoring him by helping out his agency.”

“We’re a tight community here as a law enforcement community and we work together each and every day through the good times, and now through the bad times. It’s our privilege to help out where we can,” Capt. Niewind said.

Sheriff Jahner says his deputies will again offer their help when Lt. Gustafson is laid to rest, as he says it’s important Gustafson’s coworkers and fellow officers are able to properly mourn and honor him.

Lt. Gustafson leaves behind three children. The police department says his funeral arrangements are still pending and will be released at a later time.

