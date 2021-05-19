Advertisement

‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.
Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Singer Demi Lovato revealed on Wednesday they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.”

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary,” Lovato announced on Twitter and in an accompanying video, adding they will “officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Lovato said they picked gender-neutral pronouns as “this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.” They added, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

The singer behind such hits as “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Heart Attack” and “Stone Cold” recently shared their personal struggles with mental health and addiction in a YouTube documentary, which followed their journey prior to and following a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
Mountain Lion spotted in West Fargo
UPDATE: Mountain lion spotted in West Fargo
SHS incident
Audio: WF teacher cusses students out after senior prank
Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Officials reviewing security procedures after courtroom death
Roger Hellerud
Man Pleads Guilty to Abusing 7-Week-Old Daughter

Latest News

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House looks to OK Jan. 6 riot commission, Senate GOP dubious
He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class...
Biden to give US Coast Guard Academy commencement address
Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.
Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills
Police pull over a man for sleeping behind the wheel of a Tesla that was in autopilot mode.
Bodycam: Tesla driver was asleep while car was going 82 mph, deputy says