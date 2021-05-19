Help needed finding missing Hubbard County teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Sheena Beaulieu.

Sheena was last seen on April 16.

She is known to frequent Bemidji, Cass Lake, Pennington, Pipestone, and Red Lake areas.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 732-3331.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.