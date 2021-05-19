Advertisement

Help needed finding missing Hubbard County teen

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Sheena Beaulieu.

Sheena was last seen on April 16.

She is known to frequent Bemidji, Cass Lake, Pennington, Pipestone, and Red Lake areas.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 732-3331.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Officials reviewing security procedures after courtroom death
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
VNL Graphic
Freak playground accident kills child
Mountain Lion spotted in West Fargo
UPDATE: Mountain lion spotted in West Fargo
The Kinzler Brothers use magnets to search the Red River in Wahpeton, ND.
Large magnets used to drag Red River in cold case investigation

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, second from right, and House Speaker...
MN Legislative Session isn’t over yet
Point of View May 18 - Part 3
Point of View May 18 - Part 3
Point of View May 18 - Part 2
Point of View May 18 - Part 2
Point of View May 18 - Part 1
Point of View May 18 - Part 1