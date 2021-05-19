Fargo VA helping veterans with a 2K walk and roll

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo VA helps hundred of homeless and at-risk veterans in the area every year. The VA is now hosting a walk and roll event to help even further.

The VA2K is a two kilometer, or 1.24-mile distance, walk and wheelchair push event at Healing Garden, located at 2101 Elm Street North in Fargo. It is easy to navigate in this quiet neighborhood since the walk will be on cement. Attendees will also walk at their own pace.

Over the last ten years, this event has collected 2.7 million donations nationally. It is important to show the love and support for veterans that risk their lives for our freedom.

“It’s tremendous to have the community support,” said Dawn Latunski, Occupational Health Nurse, Fargo VA. “I think our veterans feel very loved when there is an event like this, and we can show them just how much we appreciate them.”

The event will go from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The event is free and does not require pre-registration. The VA is collecting food and beverage donations including crackers, canned vegetables, bottled water and much more.

The hope is to get at least 200 people to attend the event. Masks inside the facility is required and highly recommend outside in a group if you are not vaccinated.

