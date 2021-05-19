Advertisement

Face coverings no longer required on University of North Dakota campus

(University of North Dakota)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Starting on June 1st, face coverings will no longer be required on the University of North Dakota campus.

However, those who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing them. The university says the new policy is in alignment with the updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

The University asks all individuals to continue to do their part to keep our community safe by:

  • Getting fully vaccinated
  • Washing hands often
  • Physical distancing, when possible
  • Wearing a mask, if not fully vaccinated

You can view the full policy by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
Mountain Lion spotted in West Fargo
UPDATE: Mountain lion spotted in West Fargo
SHS incident
Audio: WF teacher cusses students out after senior prank
Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Officials reviewing security procedures after courtroom death
Roger Hellerud
Man Pleads Guilty to Abusing 7-Week-Old Daughter

Latest News

658 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths reported in Minnesota
119 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in North Dakota
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Motion filed to dismiss case of woman arrested at middle school football game
Multiple doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson will be offered at Clay County...
All three vaccination doses offered in Clay County this week