Electronic posting of private land available through ND Game & Fish

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department electronic posting system is online, and landowners can already post their land for the 2021 seasons.

The laws about electronic posting won’t go into effect until Aug. 1. Landowners need to post by July 15 if they want their properties to be in the system for this year’s hunting seasons. The system is linked to county tax information.

