All three vaccination doses offered in Clay County this week

Multiple doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson will be offered at Clay County clinics today and tomorrow. 35.1% of the population has completed the vaccination series.(Brian Sherrod, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health officials are continuing to see a slow increase in vaccinations within the area.

20,016 people or 40.5% of the population has received at least one dose and 17,366 or 35.1% of the population has completed the series.

Breaking it down by age groups and first dosage, 302 teenagers between 16 to 17 years old, 8,574 people between 18 to 49 years old, 4,980 people between 50 to 64 and 6,160 people over the age of 65 has received the shot. 87 of the dosage with people has been considered as unknown or missing. The total amount administered is 20,103.

Today, 30 doses of Pfizer second doses and 30 doses of Johnson and Johnson will be offered at their clinic between 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

On Thursday, 100 doses of Moderna, first and second doses, and 100 doses of Johnson and Johnson will be offered at their clinic between 1:30pm to 3:30pm.

