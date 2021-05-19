2021 Governor’s Photo Contest launched

BISMARCK, N.D. - If you’re handy with a camera you might want to put your skills to use in the annual statewide Governor’s Photo Contest.

The contest is a partnership between the North Dakota Tourism Division, AAA of North Dakota, and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

A few of the prizes include $200 and photos published in North Dakota Tourism’s promotional materials and tourism website.

There are several categories to enter including the Road Trip category.

“We’ve got a Wildlife category, we’ve got a Badlands scenery category, we have a beyond the badlands scenery, so we tend to get a lot in the badlands category so we wanted to really get people thinking about other scenic areas,” said Sara Otte Coleman.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible.

The contest will run through Aug. 31.

