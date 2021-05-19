Advertisement

2021 Governor’s Photo Contest launched

A few of the prizes include $200 and photos published in North Dakota Tourism's promotional...
A few of the prizes include $200 and photos published in North Dakota Tourism's promotional materials and tourism website.(AP)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. - If you’re handy with a camera you might want to put your skills to use in the annual statewide Governor’s Photo Contest.

The contest is a partnership between the North Dakota Tourism Division, AAA of North Dakota, and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

A few of the prizes include $200 and photos published in North Dakota Tourism’s promotional materials and tourism website.

There are several categories to enter including the Road Trip category.

“We’ve got a Wildlife category, we’ve got a Badlands scenery category, we have a beyond the badlands scenery, so we tend to get a lot in the badlands category so we wanted to really get people thinking about  other scenic areas,” said Sara Otte Coleman.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible.

The contest will run through Aug. 31.

