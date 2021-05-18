Advertisement

West Fargo Police Department releasing information about “incident”

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has notified media about an incident, but would not elaborate on what the situation is.

Emergency crews were dispatched to 800 4th Avenue East, which houses City Hall and the Police Department, for a report of a medical emergency around 12:20 p.m.

The lobby to the police department is closed to the public and two ambulances are on scene. Fire officials and the Cass County Sheriff were also there.

A media briefing will be held shortly and we will bring you more information as we receive it.

