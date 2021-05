Moorhead, Minn (Valley News Live) -

There is what appears to be a sinkhole on 18 1/2 St. S. in Moorhead.

The hole is blocked off.

It is the size of a manhole cover and our VNL crew says it is very deep.

Moorhead P.D. has been made aware and they are checking out the scene.

