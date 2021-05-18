Sanford expected to vaccinate 800 kids in 12 to 15 age group

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health is expected to vaccinate 800 kids in the 12 to 15 age group this week. This comes after the Pfizer vaccine was approved last Thursday for that age group.

Parents can sign up their children the same way they would sign up themselves or do a walk-in. Children need consent to receive the vaccine. Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin says this is a gateway to a more normal summer and upcoming school year.

“This is kind of a ticket to looking like a normal school year,” said Dr. Griffin. “This would include going unmasked, not missing any sporting activities and not disrupting any family vacations.”

Sanford Health is still working with area schools to provide vaccinations.

Sanford Health has received a fair supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for distribution this week. This is an option for patients that would only like to receive one shot.

Staff at Sanford will continue to wear face masks at their facilities. In common areas, everyone is required to wear a mask. In the patient room, if you are vaccinated, you may take off your mask.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.