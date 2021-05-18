Advertisement

Sanford expected to vaccinate 800 kids in 12 to 15 age group

The 800 kids signed up by their parents will receive the Pfizer vaccine.
The 800 kids signed up by their parents comes from the Pfizer vaccine being approved Thursday....
The 800 kids signed up by their parents comes from the Pfizer vaccine being approved Thursday. Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available again this week.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health is expected to vaccinate 800 kids in the 12 to 15 age group this week. This comes after the Pfizer vaccine was approved last Thursday for that age group.

Parents can sign up their children the same way they would sign up themselves or do a walk-in. Children need consent to receive the vaccine. Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin says this is a gateway to a more normal summer and upcoming school year.

“This is kind of a ticket to looking like a normal school year,” said Dr. Griffin. “This would include going unmasked, not missing any sporting activities and not disrupting any family vacations.”

Sanford Health is still working with area schools to provide vaccinations.

Sanford Health has received a fair supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for distribution this week. This is an option for patients that would only like to receive one shot.

Staff at Sanford will continue to wear face masks at their facilities. In common areas, everyone is required to wear a mask. In the patient room, if you are vaccinated, you may take off your mask.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: One dead after incident inside courtroom at Federal Courthouse
VNL Graphic
Freak playground accident kills child
VNL graphic
UPDATE: Mountain lion spotted in West Fargo
police chase
Man faces 10 charges after fleeing police, biting an officer and escaping from a squad car
Zachary Harding mugshot
Convicted sex offender caught with hundreds of child porn files, court documents say

Latest News

.
Company chosen to design and build new WF Fire Department Headquarters
Noon News Part 1 - May 18
Noon News Part 1 - May 18
Noon News Part 2 - May 18
Noon News Part 2 - May 18
Noon Weather - May 18
Noon Weather - May 18
k9 mac
Beltrami County K9 helps arrest two suspects on the run