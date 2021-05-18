Park bathroom vandalized in Lake Park, MN

LAKE PARK, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are looking for whoever is responsible for vandalism at City Park bathrooms in Lake Park.

A Facebook post by the city says it happened on Wednesday, May 12. The damage is forcing the city to close the bathroom while work is being done.

Anyone with information about the arson is urged to call the city or police at 218-238-6922.

