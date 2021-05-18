Advertisement

Park bathroom vandalized in Lake Park, MN

The damage left behind following vandalism at a city park bathroom.
The damage left behind following vandalism at a city park bathroom.(City of Lake Park, MN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE PARK, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are looking for whoever is responsible for vandalism at City Park bathrooms in Lake Park.

A Facebook post by the city says it happened on Wednesday, May 12. The damage is forcing the city to close the bathroom while work is being done.

Anyone with information about the arson is urged to call the city or police at 218-238-6922.

