Overnight roadwork, lane closures in Moorhead expected to last two weeks

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Over the next two weeks, drivers traveling in the Moorhead area will encounter overnight lane closures on several Minnesota highways.

Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will be completing maintenance work each night from Sunday through Thursday between 8:00pm and 6:30am weather during the weeks of May 16th and May 23rd. The work is occurring during overnight hours to minimize traffic impacts in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Drivers can expect to encounter mobile maintenance operations with alternating lane closures in the areas where crews are working.

The first week of overnight work will be primarily focused on Highway 10 in downtown Moorhead. Crews will be patching and crack sealing along Center Avenue and Main Avenue.

The second week of overnight work will be along Interstate 94 as well as various bridge locations throughout the Moorhead area. The maintenance work during the second week will include crack sealing on I-94, plus flushing of bridges, which removes sand and other particles that collect on the bridge joints and abutments. During bridge flushing, crews will also look for deterioration that may have occurred during the winter and make repairs to the road surface.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution and reminds them to slow down in the work zone, obey traffic control and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

“Think about safety,” said Emma Olson, Public Affairs Coordinator for District 4. “Anytime you see a work zone, there are people and heavy equipment. If you are driving by, slow down so they stay safe.”

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

