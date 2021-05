WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in the metro are on scene of a mountain lion sighting in West Fargo.

The police department posted on Facebook saying it’s in the area of 26th Ave. S. and 1st St. E. near the Sheyenne River.

You are urged to stay away from that area as police investigate.

