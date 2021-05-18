Man Pleads Guilty to Abusing 7-Week-Old Daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing his seven-week-old daughter.

37-year-old Roger Hellerud plead guilty to felony domestic violence/serious bodily injury stemming from an incident in December 2019.

Hellerud and his wife brought their daughter to Essentia Hospital for an injury to her mouth. Medical personnel soon discovered the girl had subdural hematoma.

Hellerud had been watching his daughter at the home by himself with their young son at the time the injury occurred.

He initially said that a cat had jumped into his daughter’s bassinet and injured her. Days later, he changed his story to say that he went up to get his daughter and discovered that she had been bleeding from the mouth. He says he set her down on the couch when he left the room to get a bottle and/or washcloth for the blood in her mouth. He says he returned to the room to find that she had fallen face down off the couch onto the hardwood floor.

Court document state people close to the family revealed he had threatened before to strangle the baby and handled her in a rough manner.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.