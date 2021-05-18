Large magnets used to drag Red River in cold case investigation

Wahpeton, N.D. (Valley News Live/newsdakota.com) -

A unique approach to finding new information in a cold case investigation.

The Kinzler Brothers, separately known as Austin and Brandon, are using their magnet fishing experience to help a local family find evidence in the murder of their son.

The body of 20 year-old Andrew Sadek of Valley City was found in the Red River not far from where he attended the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton in 2014.

An autopsy found Sadek died of a gunshot wound and had no drugs or alcohol in his system. It’s unclear how his body ended up in the river, and no gun was found.

The Jamestown brothers were asked by Andrew’s mother Tammy to help them find evidence more than 7 years later.

The brothers use two 1,500 lb pull magnets and a double sided 3,600 lb magnet. They use a grappling hook to fish larger items out of the water.

Sadek was hopeful the high-powered magnets the brothers use could find some evidence in the cold case.

After a day of searching the river, Brandon said they weren’t able to turn up anything, but hopes their video is able to reach someone who may have information.

Sadek added she was thankful for the continued support in finding justice for Andrew.

