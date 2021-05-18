Advertisement

Kip Moore is coming to West Fargo

Published: May. 18, 2021
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - EPIC Events has announced that country artist Kip Moore will be preforming at The Lights in West Fargo on Saturday, August 21st at 7 p.m. Patrick Murphy from Perham, MN will be opening for Moore.

Kip Moore is best known for his hit songs “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” “Beer Money” and “Hey Pretty Girl”.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on the show, you can visit www.epiceventsnd.com.

