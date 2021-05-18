Advertisement

Home of Economy store opening connects rural residents

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUGBY, N.D. – A new Home of Economy location recently held its grand opening in Rugby.

Residents around town say it saves them hours of driving to stock up on some supplies. That the location helps out the community. The store held a soft open in September and the grand opening was delayed until last week.

“It’s a long time coming, it’s been really helpful. We’ve got to travel 50 miles either direction to get anything,” said Michael Walters, Rugby.

The store opened last fall but they pushed their grand opening to the spring due to the pandemic.

