Grand Forks Public Health announced additional pop-up vaccination clinic

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health is adding a new pop-up vaccination clinic.

This one will be at the Home of Economy’s parking lot, located at 1508 N Washington St. You can get a shot on Thursday, May 20th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make an appointment by clicking here.

