Advertisement

Grand Forks Public Health announced additional pop-up vaccination clinic

(KSLA)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health is adding a new pop-up vaccination clinic.

This one will be at the Home of Economy’s parking lot, located at 1508 N Washington St. You can get a shot on Thursday, May 20th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make an appointment by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Officials reviewing security procedures after courtroom death
VNL Graphic
Freak playground accident kills child
Mountain Lion spotted in West Fargo
UPDATE: Mountain lion spotted in West Fargo
police chase
Man faces 10 charges after fleeing police, biting an officer and escaping from a squad car
Mortar at Nimrod Bar
Bomb Squad Called to Minnesota Bar

Latest News

Roger Hellerud
Man Pleads Guilty to Abusing 7-Week-Old Daughter
Man Attacks VNL Crew
Fargo property owner charged in attack on a Valley News Live Crew
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
.
Company chosen to design and build new WF Fire Department Headquarters