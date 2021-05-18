Grand Forks hosting Canadian Baseball team for 2021 season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A College Summer League Baseball team will be making themselves right at home in Grand Forks this season. The Wheat City Whiskey Jacks of the Expedition League will be playing at Kraft Field this year. The Whiskey Jacks, who are normally based in Brandon Manitoba, Canada, had to relocate due to uncertainties around the Canadian Border and restrictions on Sporting events still in place in their home country.

“Yeah just due to the border being closed still in Canada. Restrictions on travel...” said the team’s Assistant General Manager Jaydon Simonson, “That was probably the biggest part of the decision to have the team come for the summer.”

The team didn’t learn that they would have a new home until Mid-March, so it’s been a quick turnaround as they prepare to play soon. This includes bringing in their players and finding host families for the summer.

“Another thing is just getting our team here. Getting travel, making sure everyone is here and good to go on that portion and knowing where to go.” said Simonson.

This is just a taste of what’s to come for the city of Grand Forks. They’re going to be the home of the Whiskey Jacks for 2021, but in 2022 they’re expected to get their own expansion franchise from the expedition league.

“This is a great way for people to get excited for next season.” Simonson said, “To get out here and see what it’s like and just be excited. We get a whole calendar year to get ready for next year so people build that excitement for next year.”

The Whiskey Jacks host their first game in Grand Forks on May 28th when they host the Sioux Falls Sunfish.

