Advertisement

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Green Valley Bean

Fire at Green Valley Bean
Fire at Green Valley Bean(Tara Harsha)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Green Valley Bean in Park Rapids, Minnesota is on fire. The blaze was called in to firefighters about an hour ago. Not much information has been released since the fire just erupted, but there is heavy smoke and flames coming from the plant. Becker County officials tell us they have not received any reports of injuries.

Viewers have been sending us photos and videos of the fire. You can upload your content here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: One dead after incident inside courtroom at Federal Courthouse
VNL Graphic
Freak playground accident kills child
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Man injured after trike motorcycle overturns
Nearly 6,000 people between Fargo and West Fargo are without power
If someone falls in and you are not certified to help, do not jump in the water. Natural...
Be cautious fishing around lakes this summer

Latest News

Mortar at Nimrod Bar
Bomb Squad Called to Minnesota Bar
10:00PM News May 17- Weather
10:00PM News May 17- Weather
10:00PM News May 17- Part 1
10:00PM News May 17- Part 1
10:00PM News May 17- Part 2
10:00PM News May 17- Part 2