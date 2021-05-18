Firefighters Battle Blaze at Green Valley Bean

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Green Valley Bean in Park Rapids, Minnesota is on fire. The blaze was called in to firefighters about an hour ago. Not much information has been released since the fire just erupted, but there is heavy smoke and flames coming from the plant. Becker County officials tell us they have not received any reports of injuries.

