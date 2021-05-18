Advertisement

Fargo property owner charged in attack on a Valley News Live Crew

By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo property owner Gary Reinhart is now being charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Earlier this month, Valley News Live’s reporter Nachai Taylor and photographer Michael Downs were attacked by Reinhart as they were setting up for a live shot for the evening newscast.

This incident happened at 1418 First Avenue North, just on the edge of downtown Fargo.

In the attack, the VNL crew recalled Reinhart approaching one of them with a screwdriver.

Video footage recorded by the photographer showed Reinhart jabbing at the camera with the tool.

The VNL crew was at the property covering a story about the Fargo City Commission’s decision to have the building owned by Reinhart demolished.

Last December, a fire ripped through this particular property causing more than $200,000 in damage.

Since then, the city had been requesting that Reinhart tear the building down.

The city has given Reinhart until June 30th to demolish the structure.

