Company chosen to design and build new WF Fire Department Headquarters

.
.(West Fargo Fire Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department is getting a new headquarters and a company was just chosen to design and construct it.

The department received seven responses to the request for proposal for design and construction services. The proposals were reviewed by a committee to identify three finalists based on experience, design methodology, availability, local experience and ability to meet deadlines.

At Monday’s City Commission meeting, EAPC Architects Engineers was chosen to do the project. Fire Chief Dan Fuller says EAPC stood out because of their local focus and statewide reputation of building fire stations.

The new fire department headquarters will be at 1201 10th Avenue East. The goal is to have it complete by the spring of 2023.

