Bomb Squad Called to Minnesota Bar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bomb squad was called to a bar in Wadena County, Minnesota after a group of treasure hunters brought a mortar round to show off. Authorities were called to the Nimrod Bar Sunday afternoon after someone said the mortar round was possibly live. It’s unknown whether it was. The caller said the group who brought it in found it at the Shell City Bridge using a metal detector. The mortar is estimated to be from the Korean War-era. Officials say it’ll be disposed of in a safe manner.

