Beltrami County K9 helps arrest two suspects on the run

BELTRAMI COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is applauding the work of a deputy and his K9 this week after successfully helping find and arrest two wanted men.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says deputies were called around11:30 a.m. on May 14 to a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Irvine Ave. The stolen vehicle ultimately went off the roadway and crashed on the southeast side of Lake Julia, and officials say the suspect fled the scene.

Officials say K9 Mac tracked the suspect into the area of the ski hills, through a swamp and then back to Irvine Ave. K9 Mac later located the subject who had climbed a tree and was hiding.

20-year-old Dwayne Hart was arrested without incident and has pending charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Officials also say K9 Mac helped with a call on May 12, when deputies were called just after 2:30 a.m. to assist the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office who were in pursuit of a vehicle. Officials say the vehicle pulled into a business south of the Beltrami and Hubbard County border and a man fled on foot.

K9 Mac later found the male hiding behind a stump. He was arrested without further incident and taken into custody by Hubbard County. A name of the suspect was not immediately available.

