Audio: WF teacher cusses students out after senior prank

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo parents and students are up in arms tonight after explosive audio of a Sheyenne High School teacher and track coach cussing students out has come to light.

Students say Mr. Jordan Aus became angry over the class senior prank which included toilet paper and silly string, door handles slathered with Vaseline and a smashed watermelon on the floor.

“Because of your dumb*****, and your dumb*** friends, I’ve spent the last hour and a half picking up the school!” Aus can be heard yelling in a video captured by one of his students Tuesday morning.

“That was definitely the most brutal way I’ve been talked to by a teacher,” Nick Davis, a Sheyenne senior who says he was also in Aus’ classroom this morning said.

Until this morning, Davis says Mr. Aus was one of his favorites, and tells Valley News Live he never expected Aus to lose his temper so badly.

“He just snapped. It was really surprising. We were expecting for him to say that he was joking,” Davis said.

Davis says he considers the prank pretty innocent. He says he did take part in some of it, but says he also confessed to administration this morning and was slapped with an hour of detention as punishment.

And despite Aus’s threats this morning: “Whoever participated will not graduate! So congratulations! I hope it was worth it!”

Even going so far as to personally call one of his students out: “Pretty funny, yeah hilarious! Right, James? You’ll be lucky if you even graduate.”

West Fargo Public Schools says that’s not the case. The district says seniors who participated in the prank will not be dealt with by police or be banned from graduating at the end of the month.

“I don’t want him to lose his job, but I feel that teachers, especially in the West Fargo School District need to be held accountable,” Davis said.

WFPS says they have addressed the incident with Mr. Aus, but says because it is a personnel issue the district cannot comment further.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.