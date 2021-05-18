Advertisement

100 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 100 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

No new deaths have been reported and1,504 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 4.93%. There are 682 total active cases in the state with 24 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

