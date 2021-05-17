Advertisement

Report: Microsoft investigated Gates before he left board

In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates...
In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates gestures as he speaks to the audience during the Global Fund to Fight AIDS event at the Lyon's congress hall, central France.(Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Board members at Microsoft Corp. made a decision in 2020 that it wasn’t appropriate for its co-founder Bill Gates to continue sitting on its board as they investigated the billionaire’s prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Citing unnamed sources, The Journal reported online Sunday that board members looking into the matter hired a law firm in late 2019 to conduct an investigation after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship with Gates over several years.

The Journal reported that Gates resigned before the board’s investigation was finished, citing another person familiar with the matter.

An unnamed spokeswoman for Gates acknowledged to The Journal that there was an affair almost 20 years ago, and that it ended “amicably.” The spokesperson told The Journal that “his decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter.”

When he left Microsoft’s board last year, Gates said he was stepping down to focus on philanthropy.

In an email sent to The Associated Press late Sunday, Microsoft said that it “received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000. A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm, to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern.”

Earlier this month, Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage but would keep working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world. Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over $100 billion.

Earlier Sunday, The New York Times reported that Gates had developed “a reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings.”

The Times reported that on at least a few occasions, Gates made overtures to women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Times cited people with direct knowledge of his behavior.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 6,000 people between Fargo and West Fargo are without power
Tina Joann Haws
High-risk sex offender in Chaffee, ND
52 avenue south
Work underway on south Fargo Retention Pond/Lake
Customers out at the Junkyard Brewing Company.
Restaurants and customers celebrate the end of Minnesota mask mandate
Bitpay
City of Williston becomes first municipality in the state to accept cryptocurrency for utility bills

Latest News

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israel stages new round of heavy air strikes on Gaza City
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Man injured after trike motorcycle overturns
House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on...
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
Police said a suspect is in custody after a child was found dead on the street in a Dallas,...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street