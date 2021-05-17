Police pursuit ends with rollover crash in Norman County

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A police pursuit came to an abrupt end after a car being chased by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 9 in Norman County, rolls over.

Deputies say they were pursuing a 2006 Dodge Charger driven by 30-year-old Lawrence Ivory of St. Paul.

The pursuit came to an end south of Felton.

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound on the highway.

Authorities say Ivory fled the vehicle while it was still in motion.

The unoccupied car then hit a driveway approach causing it to roll.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the attempt to jump out of the moving car.

He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

