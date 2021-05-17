NDSU Closes Home Slate With 10-4 Win over SDSU

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State baseball team set a school record for conference wins Sunday, as the Bison beat South Dakota State 10-4 in the final home game of the season at Newman Outdoor Field.

NDSU improved to 36-15 overall and 20-11 in the Summit League, the most league wins at any level in program history. The Jacks dropped to 12-28 overall and 7-17 in league play. The victory locked the Bison into the number two seed in the Summit League Tournament in two weeks. NDSU will close the regular season later this week at Eastern Kentucky. The three-game series starts Thursday night in Richmond, Ky.

Jack Simonsen led the Bison with two hits, while eight other Bison had a hit. Peter Brookshaw, Zach Solano and Calen Schwabe each scored twice, while Bennett Hostetler drove in a pair of runs. Jake Malec moved into a tie for sixth in school history with 53 runs scored on the season. With 13 walks in the game, the Bison set a new single-season school record with 227 free passes this season.

Cade Feeney picked up the win in two innings of work on the mound. He threw just 29 pitches without allowing a hit, while walking one and striking out two. Feeney improved to 5-1 in his rookie campaign. Zach Smith struck out three in four innings, while allowing four hits. Wyatt Nelson allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks, while striking out one in two innings. Gabe Pilla tossed the final inning, allowing a walk.

NDSU started the scoring in the first inning and never trailed in the game. Charley Hesse singled to third base that brought in Brookshaw for the first run. In the third inning, Nick Emanuel singled to left center to bring in Hesse before Schwabe singled through the left side to plate Solano. In the fifth inning, Solano, Simonsen and Schwabe all scored on wild pitches, extending the NDSU lead to 6-0. In the sixth inning, Tucker Rohde scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first base. The Jacks scored on a solo home run and a double in the seventh inning. In the Bison seventh, Hostetler singled through the right side to plate Malec and Schwabe. Brookshaw scored on an error in the seventh as well. The Jacks added two more runs in the eighth on a sacrifice fly and a fielding error.

Prior to the game, NDSU honored its eight seniors in Hostetler, Rohde, Thomas Bruchu, Solano, Malec, Emanuel, Smith and Parker Harm.

