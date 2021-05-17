Mayville State Baseball team returns to National Championship Tournament

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time in nearly five years, the Mayville State Baseball team is heading back to the NAIA National Championship Tournament. The Comets won the North Star Athletic Association Tournament this year after defeating Dickinson, Valley City, and Bellevue to earn a spot at the big dance.

“It’s a little surreal right now. Things are kind of setting in from last weekend. It’s a special feeling being able to come out here and still be able to do this.” said All-Conference Pitcher Parker Stohr.

“When you’re working for it it feels so far away. You’re doing things and it doesn’t feel like it will pay off and to see it all happen... It feels crazy.” said Pitcher Kenny Stewart. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”

Like all teams returning to action after the COVID pandemic cut their last season short, the Comets have had to adjust. This includes a schedule keeping them much closer to home. Head Coach Scott Berry, who has been at the helm for Mayville State since 1982, has been pleased with how his players have handled these uncertain times.

“The opportunity presents itself and even though it’s not ideal you just have a lot of baseball loving guys who are willing to do whatever they have to do to get that opportunity to play Collegiately, so that part is really good.” said Berry.

The Comets are no strangers to conference champions, as a matter of fact the outfield wall at Scott Berry Field is running out of room to hang these banners. But this year’s group is determined to be the first to call themselves National Champions.

“We played much cleaner during the tournament than we had during the year. Defended better. Just did things a whole lot better.” Berry told us on his confidence level heading to the national tournament. “Heading into the tournament I’m feeling good because we have grown. We have improved and that’s what it’s all about. That’s what you’re hoping for as a coach.”

“I know they’re going to look better than us on paper. I know they’ll be bigger than us. I know a lot of people have us as the underdog.” Stewart told us. “But that kind of excites me. I knew what it was going to be like coming from a little school in Mayville, North Dakota. Nobody even knows where this is at. I’m excited to hopefully make some noise and put us on the map.”

The Comets began their trip to Kentucky for the opening round on May 15th ahead of their first game on the 17th.

They play Point Park University in the opening round.

