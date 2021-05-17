Man faces 10 charges after fleeing police, biting an officer and escaping from a squad car

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Newfolden, M.N. was arrested after running from police on I-29 near Thompson, N.D..

At around 8:30 a.m. on May 17th, The North Dakota Highway Patrol tried to pull over Douglas Reierson, who was traveling 95 mph in a 75 mph zone, but he refused to stop.

The trooper eventually got him to pull over, but he wouldn’t get out of the car. After calling for backup, the troopers tried to arrest Reierson. He repeatedly kicked the officers and bit one on the arm.

On the way to the jail, Reierson kicked out the window of the squad car and jumped out.

Troopers took him back into custody and charged him with the following: criminal mischief, felony escape, driving under suspension, DUI, fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, 2 counts of simple assault on a peace officer, reckless endangerment, and terrorizing.

The trooper with bite injury was treated and released.

The NDHP says the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.