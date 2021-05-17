Advertisement

Let the races begin! Buffalo River Speedway brings racing back to Glyndon

By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Buffalo River Speedway opened its gates on Sunday after a year hiatus, bringing racing back to the Glyndon area. A new group of investors brought the speedway back after it ceased operations last year.

“Makes all the hard work that you did to try and get this ready and prepared, feel even extra special.” said part-owner and general manager Jason Berg.

There were drivers of all ages, looking to knock off the rust and get back onto the dirt track. There were even rookie drivers in attendance who were excited about going out there for the first time.

“I’m really excited, I’ve never done it before so I’m nervous at the same time.” said Natalie Dickinson, a 13-year-old rookie.

The Buffalo River Speedway has event planned throughout the summer.

