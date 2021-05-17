Freak playground accident kills child
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police say a young child who was injured at a Sioux Falls daycare center has died.
Authorities say the 3-year-old girl was using playground equipment on Monday afternoon at the daycare facility when a rope became tangled around her neck.
A CaringBridge site identifies the child as Sophia Biver.
A post says a CT scan on Wednesday showed there was no recovery possible from her brain injury.
She died later that day. Clemens says police are still investigating.
