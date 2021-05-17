UPDATE: One dead after incident inside courtroom at Federal Courthouse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Marshals Service confirms with Valley News Live that someone died in a courtroom at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fargo after an incident there Monday afternoon.

The Fargo Fire Department and F-M Ambulance responded to 655 1st Avenue North around 2:00 p.m.

A witness tells our crews on scene that a man apparently injured himself in the neck with an object that could have been a pen or plastic shank.

”The guy turned around and you could see the inside of his neck. He had slit his neck with some object... don’t know if it was plastic or what it was. One of the other attorneys in there said it looked like a pen, but his attorney said it looked like a scalpel,” the witness told Valley News Live.

The witness says it appears the man slit his throat after a verdict was reached in his case, and U.S. Marshals had to wrestle the person to the floor.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates to this breaking news story.

