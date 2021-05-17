Convicted sex offender caught with hundreds of child porn files, court documents say

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - An out-of-state convicted sex offender is now facing new sex charges in Moorhead.

30-year-old Zachary Harding is charged with 10 counts of child pornography as a registered sex offender.

Court documents say police conducted a search warrant after Harding’s probation officer requested one. During the search three phones were taken and Harding was arrested, documents say.

After the arrest, police say a detective received a call from a woman who claimed Harding asked her to find an SD card at his home.

Documents say detectives found multiple pictures and videos of Harding and several folders on the SD card. Documents say when investigators combed through the folders they found 307 photos and videos of young children involved in various sexual acts.

Court documents state Harding has 31 previous convictions for possession of child pornography from 2013 in Virginia.

Harding faces up to 100 years in prison.

