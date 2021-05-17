Advertisement

Convicted sex offender caught with hundreds of child porn files, court documents say

Documents say investigators found 307 photos and videos of young children involved in various sexual acts in Harding’s possession.
Zachary Harding mugshot
Zachary Harding mugshot(Clay County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - An out-of-state convicted sex offender is now facing new sex charges in Moorhead.

30-year-old Zachary Harding is charged with 10 counts of child pornography as a registered sex offender.

Court documents say police conducted a search warrant after Harding’s probation officer requested one. During the search three phones were taken and Harding was arrested, documents say.

After the arrest, police say a detective received a call from a woman who claimed Harding asked her to find an SD card at his home.

Documents say detectives found multiple pictures and videos of Harding and several folders on the SD card. Documents say when investigators combed through the folders they found 307 photos and videos of young children involved in various sexual acts.

Court documents state Harding has 31 previous convictions for possession of child pornography from 2013 in Virginia.

Harding faces up to 100 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Man injured after trike motorcycle overturns
Nearly 6,000 people between Fargo and West Fargo are without power
VNL Graphic
Freak playground accident kills child
The 2021 Able Games were a huge hit in downtown Fargo.
‘Able Games’ huge hit in downtown Fargo
Missing Bemidji Siblings
Bemidji Police asking public’s help finding two kids

Latest News

The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Walz, legislative leaders announce budget agreement
Noon News Part 1 - May 17
Noon News Part 1 - May 17
Mr. Food - Berry Grape Chicken Salad - May 17
Mr. Food - Berry Grape Chicken Salad - May 17
Noon Weather - May 17
Noon Weather - May 17