Be cautious fishing around lakes this summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As fishing season is now underway in Minnesota, it is important to be safe around lakes, ponds, and other water areas. Drowning is the biggest issue with children that are unattended around water.

According to the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties, when fishing, children would be within arms reach of an adult. This is known as a water watcher. This is someone that can assist you in cases of emergencies. If someone falls in and you are not certified to help, do not jump in the water. Natural reaction says to jump in to save that person, but a panicked person could overpower you and bring you underwater by accident.

According to North Dakota Game and Park and Minnesota DNR, children under ten must wear a personal floatation device when on a boat. In North Dakota, all personal watercraft users must wear a lifejacket. In Minnesota, each boat should have one U.S. Coast Guard approved, properly sized and easily accessible life jacket for each person.

