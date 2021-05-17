Advertisement

Argusville hosts breakfast fundraiser for ‘Brady Strong’ campaign

By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Argusville Community Center was packed on Sunday morning, as a breakfast drive was held for the ‘Brady Strong’ campaign. Brady Munro has been in the hospital since contracting the coronavirus last month.

Family, friends and strangers pinched in to help support the Munro family. Brady’s brother was surprised by the amount of people he didn’t know that showed up.

“It really does start with everybody. Because I can like name probably only half the people, it goes around forever. People I don’t even know are supporting my brother, family, friends, everything.” said Aiden Munro.

Aiden also said that the first thing he is going to do when his brother gets out of the hospital, he plans to have a steak dinner with him.

To keep up with the progress of Brady click here.

