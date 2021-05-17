589 new COVID-19 Cases, no new deaths reported in Minnesota
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 589 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
No new deaths have been reported and the death toll in the state is 7,296. You can see a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also view the latest vaccine data by clicking here.
