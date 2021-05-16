Sunny & Breezy Start to the Week

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday is looking like the best day of the week, especially if you’re a fan of the 80s and aren’t ready for thunderstorms yet! We will see high plenty of sunshine and a southeasterly breezy gusting into the 20-30 mph range. Tuesday starts off breezy and clear before clouds increase in the afternoon. Highs warm into the 70s to near 80 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms - mainly south of I-94 - by later in the evening.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Wednesday brings back a chance of scattered scattered showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s. The better chance for widespread rain - along with a few storms - comes on Thursday as a cold front swings through. That cold front also cools temperatures just a bit into the 70s. On Friday, there is a chance for lingering showers/storms from Thursday. Highs again are expected to be in the 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: A touch cooler with highs in the 70s for most under partly cloudy skies. Yet again, there is another chance of showers and thunderstorms as we remain in the unsettled weather pattern. Highs will be cooler Sunday- likely in the 60s and 70s - under a partly cloudy sky.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 53. High: 84.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers/thunder south late. Low: 57. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of scattered showers/thunderstorms. Low: 58. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low: 59. High: 78.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers/thunder. Low: 58. High: 82.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance showers/thunderstorms. Low: 57. High: 79.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 50. High: 70.