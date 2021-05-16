Advertisement

Police: Mom detained after 2 children found dead in Arizona

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two children have been found dead in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and told them she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal says officers went to the woman’s apartment Saturday and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma.”

Carbajal says the woman, 40-year-old Yui Inoue, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

No other identities have been released.

Police say they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 6,000 people between Fargo and West Fargo are without power
Tina Joann Haws
High-risk sex offender in Chaffee, ND
52 avenue south
Work underway on south Fargo Retention Pond/Lake
Customers out at the Junkyard Brewing Company.
Restaurants and customers celebrate the end of Minnesota mask mandate
Bitpay
City of Williston becomes first municipality in the state to accept cryptocurrency for utility bills

Latest News

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israeli strikes kill 33, topple buildings in Gaza City
10:00PM News May 15 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 15 - Part 1
Sports - NDSU Baseball Rallies to Beat SDSU 5-3
Sports - NDSU Baseball Rallies to Beat SDSU 5-3
Walt Disney World has loosened its face mask policies after the federal government loosened its...
Florida’s amusement parks loosen pandemic mask requirements