Man injured after trike motorcycle overturns
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 61-year-old man is recovering from injuries after overturning his trike motorcycle on Highway 59 near Erhards Grove Township.
The accident happened early Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m.
Authorities say Ronald Christ Mccoy of Pelican Rapids was traveling northbound on the highway.
As the driver approached mile marker 235, he crossed into some fog causing him to hit a guardrail.
The trike overturned several times before coming to a rest.
McCoy was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
