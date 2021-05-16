Advertisement

Man injured after trike motorcycle overturns

Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 61-year-old man is recovering from injuries after overturning his trike motorcycle on Highway 59 near Erhards Grove Township.

The accident happened early Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m.

Authorities say Ronald Christ Mccoy of Pelican Rapids was traveling northbound on the highway.

As the driver approached mile marker 235, he crossed into some fog causing him to hit a guardrail.

The trike overturned several times before coming to a rest.

McCoy was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

