Bemidji Police needs help searching for missing teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police department needs help locating 15-year-old Justyce Quaderer.

Justyce was last seen on the 1900 block of Delton Avenue NW at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say she left voluntarily and there are no signs of foul play.

Justyce was believed to be last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, dark hooded sweatshirt, and dark blue pants. She may also be carrying a light-colored backpack.

The teen is about 5′6″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She also has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.

