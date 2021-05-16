Advertisement

Bemidji Police needs help searching for missing teen

Several items were reported missing from a Cape Girardeau home including underwear, electronics...
Several items were reported missing from a Cape Girardeau home including underwear, electronics and jewelry.
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police department needs help locating 15-year-old Justyce Quaderer.

Justyce was last seen on the 1900 block of Delton Avenue NW at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say she left voluntarily and there are no signs of foul play.

Justyce was believed to be last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, dark hooded sweatshirt, and dark blue pants. She may also be carrying a light-colored backpack.

The teen is about 5′6″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She also has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 6,000 people between Fargo and West Fargo are without power
Tina Joann Haws
High-risk sex offender in Chaffee, ND
52 avenue south
Work underway on south Fargo Retention Pond/Lake
Customers out at the Junkyard Brewing Company.
Restaurants and customers celebrate the end of Minnesota mask mandate
Bitpay
City of Williston becomes first municipality in the state to accept cryptocurrency for utility bills

Latest News

Missing Bemidji Siblings
Bemidji Police asking public’s help finding two kids
10:00PM News May 15 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 15 - Part 1
Sports - NDSU Baseball Rallies to Beat SDSU 5-3
Sports - NDSU Baseball Rallies to Beat SDSU 5-3
The 2021 Able Games were a huge hit in downtown Fargo.
‘Able Games’ huge hit in downtown Fargo