Bemidji Police asking public’s help finding two kids

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for helping finding 14-year-old Danielle Kinder-Swan and her 9-year-old sister Nadine Kinder-Stone.

Both were believed to be last seen on the 800 block of Irvine Avenue NW on Saturday around 11:30 a.m.

It is believed the sisters left voluntarily and their disappearance does not appear suspicious.

Danielle is 5′4″ tall, 150lbs, brown eyes, and black hair.

Nadine is described as 4′5″ tall, 130lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Police currently do not have clothing descriptions for either of the girls.

Both may be traveling on bikes. Danielle rides a light blue mountain bike while Nadine rides a pink youth mountain bike.

Bemidji PD says the sisters may be in the area of the Red Lake Reservation.

If you have any information about their where please call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

