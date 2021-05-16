‘Able Games’ huge hit in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On a beautiful Saturday, downtown Fargo was packed for the 2021 ‘Able Games’. Athletes and volunteers of all walks of life and ability competed at the Broadway Square in this inaugural event.

TNT Kids Fitness and Gymnastics spearheaded the program, bringing the athletes and the community closer together.

“Do we have all the people, and that’s what we’re doing we see the volunteers, the staff, the athletes, the community donors that allowed this to happen.” said Nate Hendrickson.

The competitors competed through rowing, jump ropes and among other events. It’s a special moment for the volunteers and athletes to bond with each other.

“I mean it’s fun to see the community come together as a whole and everything they’ve been doing to get this to happen has been great.” said Brad Hartsoch.

Sports figures and local celebrities were in attendance to celebrate this new event. From Conner McGovern who helped brainstorm the games to Myles Montplaisir, best known for his YouBetcha videos.

“You know this ranks way up there at the top,” said McGovern. “This is something that’s special and like I said the people at TNT and everybody involved have made this so much more special than I ever could have imagined.”

“Yeah, it’s great. I mean that’s what Fargo is that we kind of get together and put events on like this and really come together as a community.” said Montplaisir.

In the end, this was all set up to celebrate the athletes and the bonds that have been made over the years.

“Working their butts off and getting to showcase their abilities is just like, sometimes it is really close to my heart.” said Dylan Burger.

